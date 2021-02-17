Food Anti-caking Agents Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2025

The global Food Anti-caking Agents market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Anti-caking Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Anti-caking Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Food Anti-caking Agents in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik Industries AG

PPG Industries, Inc.

Brenntag AG

Univar Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Agropur Ingredients

Huber Engineered Materials

International Media and Cultures, Inc.

PQ Corporation

Sweetener Supply Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

Magnesium Compounds

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Others

Segment by Application

Seasonings & Condiments

Bakery

Dairy Products

Soups & Sauces

Other Applications

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Food Anti-caking Agents

1.1 Definition of Food Anti-caking Agents

1.2 Food Anti-caking Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Anti-caking Agents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Calcium Compounds

1.2.3 Sodium Compounds

1.2.4 Magnesium Compounds

1.2.5 Microcrystalline Cellulose

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Food Anti-caking Agents Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Food Anti-caking Agents Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Seasonings & Condiments

1.3.3 Bakery

1.3.4 Dairy Products

1.3.5 Soups & Sauces

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Global Food Anti-caking Agents Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Food Anti-caking Agents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Food Anti-caking Agents Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Food Anti-caking Agents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Food Anti-caking Agents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Food Anti-caking Agents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Food Anti-caking Agents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Food Anti-caking Agents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Food Anti-caking Agents Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

..

8 Food Anti-caking Agents Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Evonik Industries AG

8.1.1 Evonik Industries AG Food Anti-caking Agents Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Evonik Industries AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Evonik Industries AG Food Anti-caking Agents Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 PPG Industries, Inc.

8.2.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Food Anti-caking Agents Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 PPG Industries, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Food Anti-caking Agents Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Brenntag AG

8.3.1 Brenntag AG Food Anti-caking Agents Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Brenntag AG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Brenntag AG Food Anti-caking Agents Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Univar Inc.

8.4.1 Univar Inc. Food Anti-caking Agents Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Univar Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Univar Inc. Food Anti-caking Agents Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Solvay S.A.

8.5.1 Solvay S.A. Food Anti-caking Agents Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Solvay S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Solvay S.A. Food Anti-caking Agents Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Agropur Ingredients

8.6.1 Agropur Ingredients Food Anti-caking Agents Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Agropur Ingredients Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Agropur Ingredients Food Anti-caking Agents Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Huber Engineered Materials

8.7.1 Huber Engineered Materials Food Anti-caking Agents Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Huber Engineered Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Huber Engineered Materials Food Anti-caking Agents Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

..CONTINUED

