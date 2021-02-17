Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market: Global Industry growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2026

Global Food Packaging Technology & Equipment Market is accounted for $36.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $72.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2026.

Shift towards convenient food packaging, increase in demand from developing countries, increase in demand for fresh and high-quality food products and rise in income of average earning class & spending capability are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of food processing equipment, lack of standardization and lack of appropriate hygienic design are restricting the market growth.

Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. These foods processing equipment’s are used in different industries including poultry farm, industrial bakery, dairy industry, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry.

Food processing equipment are existing in a variety of categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.

Amongst Application, Poultry, Seafood, and Meat Products segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to rise in the demand for easy-to-cook meat. Moreover, increasing demand for meat products in various countries in Asia Pacific is also driving the growth of poultry processing equipment.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL FOOD PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT MARKET ARE

Robert Bosch,

Arpac,

IMA Group,

GEA Group,

Omori Machinery,

Coesia Group,

Lindquist Machine Corporation,

Ishida,

Kaufman Engineered Systems,

Multivac,

Nichrome India,

Adelphi Packaging,

ALFA LAVAL,

Krones AG

SPX Corporation

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market due to the rising household incomes and the growing middle-class populations have led to an increase in demand for packaged food products, which are increasing the demand for packaging technologies and equipment in this region.

MATERIALS COVERED:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Glass & Wood

Metal

Other Materials

TYPES COVERED:

Biodegradable Packaging

Aseptic Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Active Packaging

Controlled Packaging

Other Types

EQUIPMENTS COVERED:

Case Packing

Inspecting, Detecting, and Check Weighing Machines

Labeling & Coding

Wrapping & Bundling

Form-Fill-Seal

Cartoning

Filling & Dosing

Other Equipments

APPLICATIONS COVERED:

Dairy & Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Poultry, Seafood, and Meat Products

Convenience Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Confectionery Products

Other Applications

