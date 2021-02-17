Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MTU Aero Engines

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services

1.1 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Maintenance

1.3.2 Repair

1.3.3 Overhaul

1.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Power Generation

1.4.2 Oil & Gas

1.4.3 Other

2 Global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 General Electric

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Siemens

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Wood Group

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Solar Turbines

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Ansaldo Energia

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 MTU Aero Engines

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Sulzer

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 MAN Diesel & Turbo

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 MJB International

3.12 Proenergy Services

4 Global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services

5 United States Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

