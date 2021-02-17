GCC Food Safety Testing Market Future Trends to 2027: Bio-Rad Laboratories GENETIC ANALYSIS STRATEGIES S.L, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, INTERTEK GROUP PLC, TÜV SÜD, ALS Oil & Gas, TÜV NORD GROUP, Mérieux NutriSciences

The GCC Food Safety Testing Market report includes forecasts and analysis for the GCC Food Safety Testing Market at global and regional level. It provides historic data covering 2016, base data covering 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue sales, import and export. The study includes drivers and restraints for the GCC Food Safety Testing Market with the help of SWOT analysis, along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

GCC food Safety testing market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• GENETIC ANALYSIS STRATEGIES S.L

• SGS SA

• Bureau Veritas

• INTERTEK GROUP PLC

• TÜV SÜD

• ALS Oil & Gas

• TÜV NORD GROUP

• Mérieux NutriSciences

The GCC food Safety testing market is further segmented into:

• Testing Type

• Technology

• Food Categories

• Contaminants

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 6 geographical countries:

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

• Oman

• Qatar

• Bahrain

Table of Content:

1 Introduction 24

2 Market Segmentation 28

3 Market Overview 39

4 Executive Summary 49

5 Premium Insights 52

6 Global Dairy Alternative Market, By Product Type 55

7 Global GCC Food Safety Testing Market, By Type 65

8 Global GCC Food Safety Testing Market, By Formulation 71

9 Global GCC Food Safety Testing Market, By Application 77

10 Global Dairy Alternative Market, By Nutritive 85

11 Global Dairy Alternative Market, By Distribution Channel 92

12 Global GCC Food Safety Testing Market, By Brands 98

13 Global GCC Food Safety Testing Market By Geography 101

14 Global GCC Food Safety Testing Market, Company Landscape 250

15 Company Profile 254

16 Related Reports 287

