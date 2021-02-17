Global Coal tar creosote Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Coal tar creosote Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Coal tar creosote is a brownish-black/yellowish-dark green oily liquid with a characteristic odour, which is a mixture of several hundred, probably a thousand chemicals.

Coal tar is the raw material for the production of coal tar creosote. Coal tar creosote contains light coal creosote and heavy coal creosote.

Coal tar creosote is often applied in carbon black and wood preservative and others, of which carbon black industry occupies the largest share.

The production of Coal Tar Creosote decreased from 1260.6 K MT in 2011 to 1193.5 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of more than 1.3 %.

The manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan. RÜTGERS Group is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 178.5 K MT in 2015. The Coal Tar Creosote has a high industry concentration and the top four accounted for more than 40% share in 2015.

India is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 23.32% share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America, China, Japan were 17.30%, 15.37%, 20.53% and 13.20% then. China is the only region which production is decreasing in the recent years and this leads to global production dropping.

The consumption shares of Europe, North America, China, India and Japan were 17.59%, 16.11%, 12.22%, 23.44% and 19.18%.

The price of Coal Tar Creosote kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 395 USD/MT and 23.50% in 2015.

The world Coal Tar Creosote production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The world Coal Tar Creosote production will increase at a growth rate of about 1.0%. The main consumption region will be in Europe, North America, China, India and Japan. The China consumption share will further decline.

This report researches the worldwide Coal tar creosote market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Coal tar creosote breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

RÜTGERS Group

Koppers

China Steel Chemical Corporation

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

JFE Chemical Corporation

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

ArcelorMittal

Stella-Jones

Ganga Rasayanie

Jalan Carbons & Chemicals

Konark Tar Products

AVH Pvt. Ltd

Carbon Resources

Cooper Creek

Palace Chemicals

Coal tar creosote Breakdown Data by Type

Light Creosote Oil

Heavy Creosote Oil

Coal tar creosote Breakdown Data by Application

Carbon Black

Wood Preservative

Others

Coal tar creosote Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Coal tar creosote Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

