Global Crowd Analytics Market Charged to grow at the CAGR of 24% from 2019 to 2022
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Crowd Analytics Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2022” New Document to its Studies Database
This report analyzes the global crowd analytics market by deployment (on cloud, on premise, hybrid), by application (market forecasting, revenue forecasting, incident analytics, customer management), by verticals (transportation, healthcare, retail, BFSI, media & entertainment); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global crowd analytics market was valued at USD 323 million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by end of forecast period, at a CAGR of 24%.
The major players in global crowd analytics market include:
- NEC Corporation (Japan)? Crowd Dynamics (U.K.)? Sightcorp (Netherlands)a? Crowd ANALYTIX, Inc. (U.S.)? Nokia (Finland)? Spigit, Inc. (U.S.)? Wavestore (U.K.)? AGT International (Switzerland)? Walkbase (Finland)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of deployment, the global crowd analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- On Cloud
? On Premise
? Hybrid
On the basis of application, the global crowd analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Market Forecasting
? Revenue Forecasting
? Incident Analytics
? Customer Management
On the basis of verticals, the global crowd analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Transportation
? Healthcare
? Retail
? BFSI
? Media & Entertainment
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Table Of Contents:
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
1.3.1 GLOBAL CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT
1.3.2 GLOBAL CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET: BY APPLICATION
1.3.3 GLOBAL CROWD ANALYTICS MARKET: BY VERTICALS
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION
10 COMPANY PROFILES
Continued…….
