GLOBAL FUNCTIONAL PROTEINS MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATIONAND FORECAST BY 2025

Functional proteins are widely used in food & beverage applications owing to their functional properties.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the global functional proteins market, in terms of both value and volume.

The global Functional Proteins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Proteins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Proteins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kerry Group

Arla Foods AMBA

Fonterra Co-Operative

Glanbia

Koninklijke DSM

Archer Daniels Midland

Frieslandcampina

Saputo Ingredients

APC

AMCO Proteins

Abbott Nutrition

Real Dairy Australia

Cargill

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Isolates

Segment by Application

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Functional Proteins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Proteins

1.2 Functional Proteins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Proteins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydrolysates

1.2.3 Whey Protein Concentrates

1.2.4 Whey Protein Isolates

1.3 Functional Proteins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Functional Proteins Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Functional Foods

1.3.3 Functional Beverages

1.3.4 Dietary Supplements

1.3.5 Animal Nutrition

1.4 Global Functional Proteins Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Functional Proteins Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Functional Proteins Market Size

1.5.1 Global Functional Proteins Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Functional Proteins Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Proteins Business

7.1 Kerry Group

7.1.1 Kerry Group Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kerry Group Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arla Foods AMBA

7.2.1 Arla Foods AMBA Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arla Foods AMBA Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fonterra Co-Operative

7.3.1 Fonterra Co-Operative Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fonterra Co-Operative Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Glanbia

7.4.1 Glanbia Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Glanbia Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Koninklijke DSM

7.5.1 Koninklijke DSM Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Koninklijke DSM Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Archer Daniels Midland

7.6.1 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Frieslandcampina

7.7.1 Frieslandcampina Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Frieslandcampina Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Saputo Ingredients

7.8.1 Saputo Ingredients Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Saputo Ingredients Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 APC

7.9.1 APC Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 APC Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 AMCO Proteins

7.10.1 AMCO Proteins Functional Proteins Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Functional Proteins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AMCO Proteins Functional Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Abbott Nutrition

7.12 Real Dairy Australia

7.13 Cargill

