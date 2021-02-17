Global Intumescent Coatings Market Analysis, Trends and Future Outlook, Size, Strategies and Forecasts

Global Intumescent Coatings Market report has been generated with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. Intumescent Coatings market report is a window to the Chemical and Materials industry which gives explanation about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Intumescent Coatings report is an important source of guidance for companies and individuals offering industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. Global Intumescent Coatings Market report underlines strategic profiling of top players in the market, estimates their mainstay competencies, and illustrates competitive landscape for the market. This market report enlists the leading competitors and provides the market insights and the key factors influencing the Chemical and Materials industry.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 896.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1275.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness regarding the benefits of intumescent coatings in providing time and acting as a barrier between the substrate material and fire, so that the rescue authorities can interject and take the correct course of action.

BASF, PPG Industries, Jotun, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel A/S, Promat, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Teknos, 3M, Carboline Company, Isolatek International, Demilec, Benjamin Moore & Co., GCP Applied Technologies, tremco illbruck group, Envirograf®, Albi Protective Coatings, Arabian Vermiculite Industries, No-Burn, Inc., Monarch Industrial Products, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Contego International Inc., Kansai Paint Singapore.

Global intumescent coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intumescent coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In July 2017, PPG Industries Inc., announced that they plant to acquire The Crown Group and that the transaction will be completed by the third quarter of 2017, this acquisition is aimed at enabling PPG Industries Inc., to combine its coatings manufacturing business with The Crown Group’s coatings application business.

In June 2017, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced that they had acquired The Valspar Corporation creating a global leader for paints and coatings and enhancing the market share and capabilities of The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Market Drivers: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the safety from fires, and benefits of intumescent coatings for fire-resistance is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing urbanization and preferences of light weighted materials and the need for coating them with fire resistant coatings is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

Lack of penetration and awareness regarding the presence in developing countries is expected to drive the market growth

Concerns regarding the durability of applications of intumescent coatings is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market Segmentation: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

By Type

Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings (Water-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings, Solvent-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings)

(Water-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings, Solvent-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings) Thick-Film Intumescent Coatings

By By Substrate

Structural Steel & Cast Iron

Wood

Others (Walls, Fiberglass, Plasterboards, Concrete)

By Resin

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Others

By Technology

Water Based

Solvent Based

Epoxy Based

Powder Based

By Application

Hydrocarbons

Cellulosic

By Application Technique

Brush/Roller

Spray

By End-User

Building & Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Others (Mining, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive)

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

