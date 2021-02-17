GLOBAL MEDICAL COATINGS MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025
Rise in aging population, income levels, and awareness about healthcare acquired infections is propelling the market for medical coatings in North America and Europe.
The medical coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2021, in terms of volume, and was led by China and Japan, in 2015.
The global Medical Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Medical Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Royal DSM
Hydromer
Surmodics
Specialty Coating Systems
Biocoat
Covalon Technologies
Abbott Laboratories
Ast Products
Precision Coatings
Harland Medical Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hydrophilic Coating
Hydrophobic Coating
Segment by Application
Medical Devices
Implants
Medical Equipment & Tools
