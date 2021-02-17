Global Methionine Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Methionine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Methionine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Methionine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Methionine is a protein-based amino acid and lipotropic compound that helps with metabolism and breaks down fat. It contains an α-amino group, an α-carboxylic acid group and an S-methyl thioether side chain. Methionine is classed as an essential amino acid and cannot be synthesized by the body itself.

Population growth and rising affluence are resulting in increased meat consumption in many parts of the world, driving up the demand for methionine. As an important amino acid, methionine is widely used in feed, pharmaceutical and food. Animal feed additive is the largest downstream products of methionine, taking 89.64% of the world methionine consumption in 2015. Soild methionine can to use in different fields while liquid methionine is only used as in animal feed additives.

Global methionine production increased from 806.56 K MT in 2011 to 1041.25 K MT in 2015 The technical barriers of methionine are high, and the Methionine market concentration degree is relatively high. Major companies in methionine market include Evonik, Bluestar, NOVUS, Sumitomo Chemical, CJ and Unisplendour. Evonik manufactured 379.55 K MT methionine in 2015 accounting for 36.45% of the global production, followed by Blustar taking about 24.08%. CJ is a new entrant of this market with a manufacturing plant is Malaysia.

Up to now, Evonik, Bluestar and NOVUS occupy relatively large market share in China. There are other new enterprises operating in this market in recent years. However, local Chinese methionine manufacturers have small market share, and mainly depend on importing.

The key downtstream driving the growth of the methionine industry is feed industry. With the improvement of household income and protein meat consumption, animal feed has been a huge increase in demand. The increased consumption of methionine is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2016-2021. Methionine industry will usher in a huge growth space.

In the past few years, the raw material was impacted by the petrochemical industry. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Methionine. As the same time, intensive import supplies and domestic large demand maintained Methionine prices at relatively high levels. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the benefit of profit increase.

Global Methionine market size will increase to 7210 Million US$ by 2025, from 5830 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Methionine.

This report researches the worldwide Methionine market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Methionine breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Adisseo (Bluestar)

NOVUS

Sumitomo Chemical

CJ Cheiljedang Corp

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical

Sichuan Hebang

Methionine Breakdown Data by Type

Solid Methionine

Liquid Methionine

Methionine Breakdown Data by Application

Feed

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Methionine Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Methionine Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

