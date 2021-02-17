Global Methionine Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Methionine is a protein-based amino acid and lipotropic compound that helps with metabolism and breaks down fat. It contains an α-amino group, an α-carboxylic acid group and an S-methyl thioether side chain. Methionine is classed as an essential amino acid and cannot be synthesized by the body itself.
Population growth and rising affluence are resulting in increased meat consumption in many parts of the world, driving up the demand for methionine. As an important amino acid, methionine is widely used in feed, pharmaceutical and food. Animal feed additive is the largest downstream products of methionine, taking 89.64% of the world methionine consumption in 2015. Soild methionine can to use in different fields while liquid methionine is only used as in animal feed additives.
Global methionine production increased from 806.56 K MT in 2011 to 1041.25 K MT in 2015 The technical barriers of methionine are high, and the Methionine market concentration degree is relatively high. Major companies in methionine market include Evonik, Bluestar, NOVUS, Sumitomo Chemical, CJ and Unisplendour. Evonik manufactured 379.55 K MT methionine in 2015 accounting for 36.45% of the global production, followed by Blustar taking about 24.08%. CJ is a new entrant of this market with a manufacturing plant is Malaysia.
Up to now, Evonik, Bluestar and NOVUS occupy relatively large market share in China. There are other new enterprises operating in this market in recent years. However, local Chinese methionine manufacturers have small market share, and mainly depend on importing.
The key downtstream driving the growth of the methionine industry is feed industry. With the improvement of household income and protein meat consumption, animal feed has been a huge increase in demand. The increased consumption of methionine is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2016-2021. Methionine industry will usher in a huge growth space.
In the past few years, the raw material was impacted by the petrochemical industry. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Methionine. As the same time, intensive import supplies and domestic large demand maintained Methionine prices at relatively high levels. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the benefit of profit increase.
Global Methionine market size will increase to 7210 Million US$ by 2025, from 5830 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Methionine.
This report researches the worldwide Methionine market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Methionine breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Evonik
Adisseo (Bluestar)
NOVUS
Sumitomo Chemical
CJ Cheiljedang Corp
Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical
Sichuan Hebang
Methionine Breakdown Data by Type
Solid Methionine
Liquid Methionine
Methionine Breakdown Data by Application
Feed
Pharmaceutical
Food
Others
Methionine Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Methionine Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Methionine Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Methionine Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Methionine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Solid Methionine
1.4.3 Liquid Methionine
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Methionine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Feed
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical
1.5.4 Food
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Methionine Production
2.1.1 Global Methionine Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Methionine Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Methionine Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Methionine Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Methionine Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Methionine Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Evonik
8.1.1 Evonik Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Methionine
8.1.4 Methionine Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Adisseo (Bluestar)
8.2.1 Adisseo (Bluestar) Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Methionine
8.2.4 Methionine Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 NOVUS
8.3.1 NOVUS Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Methionine
8.3.4 Methionine Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Sumitomo Chemical
8.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Methionine
8.4.4 Methionine Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 CJ Cheiljedang Corp
8.5.1 CJ Cheiljedang Corp Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Methionine
8.5.4 Methionine Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical
8.6.1 Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Methionine
8.6.4 Methionine Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Sichuan Hebang
8.7.1 Sichuan Hebang Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Methionine
8.7.4 Methionine Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
