Global PA 12 Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from ω-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.

At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.

Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.

The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PA 12 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik(DE)

Arkema(FR)

EMS-Grivory(CH)

UBE Industries(JP)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bio-based PA 12

Petroleum-based PA 12

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 PA 12 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bio-based PA 12

1.2.2 Petroleum-based PA 12

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food & Medical

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Mechanical Engineering

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Evonik(DE)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PA 12 Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Evonik(DE) PA 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Arkema(FR)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PA 12 Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Arkema(FR) PA 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 EMS-Grivory(CH)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PA 12 Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 EMS-Grivory(CH) PA 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 UBE Industries(JP)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PA 12 Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 UBE Industries(JP) PA 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

