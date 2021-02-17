Global Residential Real Estate: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Residential Real Estate Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Residential Real Estate – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Residential real estate is an area developed for people to live on.Residential real estate emerges when land sanctioned for residential use is purchased by someone, which becomes real property.

In 2018, the global Residential Real Estate market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Residential Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Residential Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PulteHomes

Horton

Lennar

Evergrande

Vanke

Country Garden

Poly

SUNAC

LongFor

Greenland

R&F

CFLD

CR Land

Green Town

Agile

Wanda

Hongsin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Block

Mansion

Datcha

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home

Rent

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Residential Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Residential Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Real Estate are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

