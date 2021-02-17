Global Robotic X-Ray Systems Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

Robotic x-ray is the new rising technological in X-Ray Systems. Robotic x-ray increase productivity by and high grade of automation. Robotic x-ray system can change the digital radiography and allow x-ray to complete with more advanced imaging modalities, Robotic x-ray system supports the institution in streamlining hospital pathway while improving diagnostic and treatment. Robotic X-ray Systems is used in the multi clinical application including orthopedics, intervention, pain management, and trauma. Basically, Robotic X-ray system offers a high level of precision and flexibility and it could be used as a partial substitute for CT scanner. Robotics X-ray system represents an environmentally friendly and high-quality alternation.

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular and other traumatic disease is the main factor to increase the demand for Robotic X-ray. Robotic X-ray systems have used in radiography, fluoroscopy, angiography, and 3D imaging capabilities. With the help of Robotic X-ray system, clinicians can perform a multitude of imaging exam in a single room without moving the patients. Robotic x-ray system offers wireless, portable indicators in two various sizes that can be placed directly to wheelchair or bed and the patient’s back, which eludes the need to sit the patient up. Robotic X-ray system eliminates the need for patient repositioning as well as patient transfer to other imaging location for other procedures. Robotic X-ray system can easily be transitioned to digital by the addition of flat panel detector or CR scanner in medical display monitor. Robotic X-ray system is used for improved workflow efficiency. Robotics X-ray system is basically used in hospitals, homes for persons with disabilities, residential care facilities, diagnostic center. The cost of Robotics X-ray system is high in terms of space, time, Money.

Global Robotic X-ray Systems Market can be segmented on the basis of Technology, device display, and end user.

Based on Software, the global Robotic X-ray Systems Market is segmented as:

3D-capable post-processing software

Based on Application, the global Robotic X-ray Systems Market is segmented as:

Trauma

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Others

Based on end user, the global Robotic X-ray Systems Market is segmented as:

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic center

Ambulatory Surgical Units

The increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of Robotic X-ray Systems market over the forecast period. Global Robotic X-Ray Systems market has witnessed growth due to rising demand for surgeries such as neurology, cardiology, and others. With the introduction of new technology in the radiology and disease such as cardiology, Neurology, orthopedics and trauma disease and increased adoption of devices in the developed and developing nations significantly boost the Robotic X-ray Systems market to grow in the near future. The global market for Robotic X-ray Systems is expected to generate significant revenue with average growth over the forecast period. Robotic X-ray Systems provides greater convenience, time-savings, as compared to other digital X-ray and use of Robotic X-ray Systems market, is increasing due to its ability to providing an accurate diagnosis. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are observing high demand for Robotic X-ray Systems.

Geographically, the global Robotic X-ray Systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is supposed to be the dominant regional market for Robotic X-ray Systems Market due to the high adoption rate of new technology. Robotic X-ray Systems market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is supposed to grow at a significant CAGR due to Developments in information technology and integration with medical electronics which provide high-quality medical care which significantly enhances the demand for Robotic X-ray systems. Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for the slow growth due to lack of sufficient infrastructure, human capacity and poor-quality healthcare services.

The global Robotic X-ray Systems Market registers the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Robotic X-ray Systems Market are EMD Medical Technologies, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Intermedical S.r.l., Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Simad S.r.l., Stephanix S.A Technix, and Ziehm Imaging GMBH among others.