Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Research 2019: Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis and Industry
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. The sports & energy drinks market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming Trends and financial details of the industry. The sports & energy drink market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The data and the information regarding the sports & energy drink industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.
The sports & energy drinks market accounted to USD 25.6 billion and growing at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2024.
Competitive Analysis
The sports & energy drinks market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sports & energy drinks market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Segments
By application the sports drink market is sub-segmented into
- Before Exercise,
- During Exercise, and
- Recovery
The sports drinks market is sub-segmented on the basis of types into
- isotonic,
- hypertonic,
- and hypotonic.
Market segment on basis of Regions/Countries Regions/Countries
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific, and
- Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
By ingredients the sports drinks market is sub-segmented into
- Carbohydrates,
- Electrolytes,
- Flavor,
- Preservatives, Others.
The energy drinks market is sub-segmented on the basis of types into
- Alcoholic and
- Non-alcoholic drinks.
On the basis on ingredients, the energy drink market is sub-segmented
- Caffeine,
- Taurine,
- Guarana,
- Vitamin B,
- L-Carnitine,
- Antioxidants, others.
By consumption time, the energy drink market is sub-segmented into
- before 11 am,
- 11-2 pm,
- 2-5 pm,
- 5-8 pm,
- Post 8 pm.
By distribution channel the sports & energy drinks market is segmented into
- Store-based Retailer,
- Non-store Retailer.
The store-based retailer segment is sub-segmented into grocery retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.
Top Competitors of Market
PepsiCo,
The Coca-Cola Company,
Red Bull,
Monster Energy,
Abbott,
Rockstar Energy Drin,
BRITVIC PLC,
Grupo AJE,
Champion Nutrition,
Cloud 9 Drink,
Frucor Suntory,
The Kraft Heinz Company,
GUSTO ORGANIC LTD, Labrada Nutrition, Staminade, Boost Drinks, Bomb Energy Drink, Hype Energy Drinks, CytoSport, Inc., Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Frucor Suntory and others.
Major Key Points in TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Introduction
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Market Overview
- Drivers
- Restraints
- OPPORTUNITIES
- CHALLENGES
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- premium insights
- Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market, by Geography
- company profiles
Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint
- Rising awareness of sports & energy drinks
- Increased campaigns by key players to promote energy drinks for tapping customers other than athletes
- Innovative products with wide range of flavors
- Stringent regulatory framework
- Health risks associated with the consumption of sports & energy drinks
Key focus of the report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
