Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market developing CAGR during the Forecast by 2025

Yoga Pants & Capris are more soft and loosing than other sports pants like sweatpants or leggings. They are specially designed for doing yoga to make some difficult action.



The global Yoga Pants & Capris market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yoga Pants & Capris volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yoga Pants & Capris market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Yoga Pants & Capris Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Yoga Pants & Capris Market Segment by Type

Pants

Capris

Yoga Pants & Capris Market Segment by Application

Online

Offline

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Yoga Pants & Capris

Table Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Pants Product Picture

Table Pants Major Manufacturers

Figure Capris Product Picture

Table Capris Major Manufacturers

Table Global Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

