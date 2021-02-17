GNSS Chip Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the GNSS Chip market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the GNSS Chip market by product type and applications/end industries.

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of GNSS Chips will show upward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 3149.51 Million Units. The average price is around 1.60 $/Unit.

The global GNSS Chip market is valued at 3570 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5430 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017 and 2023.

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3304698-global-gnss-chip-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

u-blox

STM

Intel Corporation

Furuno Electric

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Navika Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3304698-global-gnss-chip-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 GNSS Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS Chip

1.2 Classification of GNSS Chip by Types

1.2.1 Global GNSS Chip Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global GNSS Chip Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 High Precision GNSS Chips

1.2.4 Standard Precision GNSS Chips

1.3 Global GNSS Chip Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Tablets

1.3.4 Personal Navigation Devices

1.3.5 In-Vehicle Systems

1.3.6 Wearable Devices

1.3.7 Digital Cameras

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global GNSS Chip Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global GNSS Chip Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of GNSS Chip (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Qualcomm

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Qualcomm GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Broadcom

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Broadcom GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mediatek

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mediatek GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 u-blox

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 u-blox GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 STM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 STM GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Intel Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Intel Corporation GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Furuno Electric

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Furuno Electric GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Quectel Wireless Solutions

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 GNSS Chip Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions GNSS Chip Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com