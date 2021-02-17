Government Initiatives to Eliminate Malnutrition Propels the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food & Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market

The demand in the global market for ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and ready-to-use supplementary food (RUFF) market projected to increment at a healthy CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The prosperity of RUTF and RUSF market is a reflection of a number of factors, such as increased government and NGO concerns regarding malnutrition treatment, growing malnutrition as a result of escalating population across the globe, rising demand for drinkable RUTF products, and increased number of emergencies and disasters in various parts of the world. On the other hand, increasing consumer or local government shift toward local ingredients and risk of contamination as a result of inconsistency in RUTF milk products are some of the hindrances faced by the market.

The global ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food market is estimated to be worth US$829.3 mn by the end of 2025, remarkably up from its evaluated valuation of US$429.9 mn in 2017. The stockholders of RUTF and RUSF market are expected to gain new opportunities from UNICEF encouragements for domestic production of RUTF, escalated research on substitute of raw material, and the development of new drinkable powdered and bar form of RUTF.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29456

Based on product, the market for ready-to-use therapeutic food has been segmented into solid products including powder or blends and biscuit or bar, semi-solid products or paste, and drinkable therapeutic food, whereas the ready-to-use supplementary food segment has been classified into solid or powder and semi-solid or paste. Collectively, the RUTF segment served more than 70% of the demand in 2017, and is expected to further eat into RUSF segment’s share towards the end of the forecast period. While solid power sub-segment is gaining traction from its usage in infant food, semi-solid or paste sub-segment is frequently used as they do not require any preparation.

On the basis of end-users, the report detects that UNICEF contributed 66.1% of the demand in 2017, chalk and cheese ahead of other end-use categorizes of WFP and NGOs. A number of companies are focused on making RUTF and RUSF products that comply with UNICEF requirements.

In 2017, Europe accounted for more than half, 54.3% of the demand, daylight ahead of second most profitable region of the Middle East and Africa, which didn’t even contribute a quarter of the global demand in the ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food market. A number of regional players in Europe are concentrating on supplying RUTF and RUSF to UNICEF and other NGOs, as well as increase their production capacity. In North America, regional manufacturers are engaged in the production of high-quality ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food products, supplying them to infants in a number of African nations such as Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria. In Asia Pacific, the implementation of CAMAM in various countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Afghanistan has helped the market.

Some of the key companies currently operating in the global ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food market are: Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Nutriset SAS, Valid Nutrition, InnoFaso, GC Rieber Compact AS, Tabatchnik Fine Foods, Edesia USA, Diva Nutritional Products, Hilina, Insta Products, NutriVita Foods, Kaira District Cooperative, 13.3.15. Meds & Food For Kids, Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt., Samil Industrial Co., and Power Foods Tanzania.