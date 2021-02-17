Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market 2018 – 2026:- Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithkline plc (GSK), Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Theravance Biopharma

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market – Overview

Bacterial infections are a major cause of illness and are generally acquired through various sources. Based on staining, bacteria are classified into two types: gram-positive and gram-negative. Gram-positive bacteria retain gram stain and hence, are observed as violet purple colored stains when observed under the microscope. They are a major class of bacteria and cause various infections in humans. Gram-positive bacterial infections drugs act against gram-positive bacterial infections such as MRSA infections, sinusitis, cellulitis, and pneumonia. Antibiotics are widely used as the first line of treatment for these infections. Antibacterial resistance is considered to be a serious threat in this century for the treatment of bacterial infections. The market for gram-positive bacterial infections is expanding significantly due to a rise in the number of cases of bacterial infections and rapid increase in antibacterial resistance. Furthermore, infection control in healthcare settings and increasing government initiatives & funding for R&D activities have fuelled the gram-positive bacterial infections market.

The gram-positive bacterial infections market has been exclusively analyzed based on drug type, disease, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, the global market has been divided into antibiotic, antifungal and others. The antibiotic segment has been further sub-segmented into B-Lactam, quinolones, macrolides, tetracyclines, aminoglycosides, sulfonamides, phenicols, and others. In terms of disease, the global gram-positive bacterial infections market has been segmented into MRSA, pneumonia, sepsis, sinusitis, cellulitis, otitis, pharyngitis, impetigo, and others. Based on route of administration, the global market has been classified into enteral, parenteral, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global gram-positive bacterial infections market has been split into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities and useful insights. The report gives current and future market size for each segment and sub segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, considering 2017 as the base year. The compound annual growth rate (?GR) has been provided for each segment and market for the period of 2018 to 2026 with market size estimations.

In terms of region, the global market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights and some useful insights of the market which will surely help new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the gram-positive bacterial infections market. The report also covers market revenue projections, market attractiveness analysis and key market share analysis in the market overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global gram-positive bacterial infections market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players identified in this report are Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithkline plc (GSK), Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Theravance Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, and Allergan plc. Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, Business segments and recent developments.

The global gram-positive bacterial infections market has been segmented as follows:

Global Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market, by Drug Type

Antibiotic

B-lactam

Quinolones

Macrolides

Tetracyclines

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Phenicols

Others

Antifungal

Others (Antitoxins, Corticosteroids, Supplements, Anti-Dialectic)

Global Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market, by Disease

MRSA

Pneumonia

Sepsis

Sinusitis

Cellulitis

Otitis

Pharyngitis

Impetigo

Others (Anthrax, Erysipelothricosis, Necrotizing Fasciitis, Scarlet Fever, and Listeria)

Global Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market, by Route of Administration

Enteral

Parenteral

Others (Topical, Transdermal)

Global Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Others (Online Pharmacies, Mail Pharmacies, and Home Care Pharmacies)

Global Gram-positive Bacterial Infections Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

