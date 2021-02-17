Guava Puree Market Key Players Aditi Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Superior Foods, Inc., Citrofrut S.A. de C.V.

Introduction:

Guava fruit is indigenous to Latin American countries such as Mexico and Peru. Due to its high nutritional value and varied use in processed products, guava is considered an important fruit in tropical and subtropical countries including India and Pakistan. Guava paste/puree is guava that has been cut, pulped, deseeded, refined and homogenized into a creamy liquid. In Europe and the U.S., guava is most popular as a flavoring ingredient and beverages industry in these regions have the high focus of guava puree, while the consumption of fresh guava fruit remains low. Most of the trade that occurs is in processed guava form namely puree and concentrate. The pink variety of guava is often preferred for nectars preparation and the white variety preferred for blends. Both puree and concentrate form may be found in sweet and sour format and can range from white to deep pink color. Overall, guava puree/pulp is used to produce guava nectar, juice, concentrate jam, and jelly.

Guava Puree Market Segmentation

Production of guava is majorly concentrated in India, Pakistan, Brazil, and Mexico. Other producing nations include China, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Cuba, Israel, Sri Lanka, Sudan, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela. Most of the fruit that is produced is being consumed in the country of origin as fresh fruit. The majority of trade that occurs is in the form of puree and concentrate form. The processed form of guava is mainly traded from countries such as Mexico and Brazil, where most of the processing is destined for juice production. US Imports of guava paste/puree have been relatively stable in the last five years the flow of trade is mostly from Brazil and Dominican Republic. Ecuador is the top supplier of guava prepared/preserved to the U.S. and European markets, though its market share has slowly declined with an increase in competition. Mexico the main supplier of fresh guavas has recorded growth in demand in the processed guava puree segment, this significant growth is mainly fuelled by European demand for paste/puree. Costa Rica and El Salvador exports processed guava product to the U.S and Europe have also reported an increase.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20257

Guava puree is segmented on the basis of source and end use. Based on the source guava puree is segmented as organic guava puree and conventional guava puree.

On the basis of end use, guava puree is segmented as; infant food, beverages, bakery & snacks, ice-cream & yogurt, dressings and sauces and others.

Guava Puree Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

A lack of supply, failing to meet the demand for guava puree in the late 2015 lead to an increase in guava puree prices. These prices remained high with very little deviation in early 2016. The majority imports took place in form of guava pulp/puree and concentrate.

Food companies are producing snacks made from purees, for kids and infants. These snacks usually have a high quantity of grains or sugar with a hint of puree, which gives the snack its color and taste. For instance, Clif Bar & Company, a U.S.-based food company, has launched a new snack under the name ‘Zbar’, which is made of grain, fruit puree, and vegetable powder. The company claims that this fruit bar is organic and does not contain any GMO products. In APAC countries, processed food products demand is growing with a massive increase regarding growth rate. Many processed food products are produced from purees, which give an edge to the puree market against other fruits. People living in urban areas have a fast-paced life and tend to buy prepared foods and beverages from stores which are convenient and time-saving. Lifestyle itself is creating a strong market for the processed food and beverages market and is thus helping the food ingredients market grow, which includes purees.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20257

Guava Puree Market Key Players:

Some of the key manufacturers of guava puree include; ITC Limited, Döhler GmbH, Kiril Mischeff, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Aditi Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Superior Foods, Inc., Citrofrut S.A. de C.V., among others.