High Temperature Resin Market Size, Development, Key Opportunities, Application and Forecast to 2024 For Players: Huntsman Corporation, Hexion Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Solvay S.A., Royal Tencate N.V. & DuPont

The global high temperature resin market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. The growth in the global market is likely to be driven by the use of high temperature resin as an alternative to mechanical fasteners, growth in industrial application, increasing demand for high temperature resins in transportation industry and growing demand for thermoplastic resins.

The global high temperature resin market has been categorized on the basis of resin type and application. On the basis of resin type, the market has been segmented into epoxy, acrylic, silicone, polyester, polyethersulfone, polyetheramide, alkyd, polyurethane, and phenolic.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global high temperature resin market, during the forecast period. The key factors for the increasing demand for high temperature resin include growing base of automotive manufacturers and high investment in infrastructural development.

China is the major country driving the high temperature resin market in the region. The automobile industry in China is witnessing exponential growth. Since 2009, the annual production of automobiles in China has exceeded the combined production of Japan, the U.S., and the European countries.

Some of the key players in the global high temperature resin market are Huntsman Corporation, Hexion Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Solvay S.A., Royal Tencate N.V., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Wacker Chemie AG, DIC Corporation, Henkel AG.



