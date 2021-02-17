Household Appliances Market 2019: Research On Top Players Like Whirlpool Corporation, Morphy Richards, LG Electronics, Havells India Ltd. Samsung Electronics, Electrolux, Philips, Haier, Panasonic, BSH Home Appliances Group, Hitachi, Mabe Corporativo, Midea Group, Miele And Others

Accomplishment of maximum return on investment (ROI) is one of the premium goals of any industry which can be achieved with the finest market research report. In addition, the Household Appliances report also brings into emphasis the new highs that will be made by the industry in the forecast period 2019-2026. This Household Appliances market report handles market research of the FMCG industry by considering several parameters that are involved in the business growth. Competitive scrutiny carried out in this Household Appliances report gives a clear-cut idea about the exchanges of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. This market report lends a hand to industry by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Household Appliances report gives explanation about the particular study of the ABC industry with respect to market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology with excellent tools and techniques.

Whirlpool Corporation, Morphy Richards, LG Electronics, Havells India Ltd. Samsung Electronics, Electrolux, Philips, Haier, Panasonic, BSH Home Appliances Group, Hitachi, Mabe Corporativo, Midea Group, Miele, Sharp Electronics Corporation USA, Aabsal P.L.C., Ariston Thermo Group, BORK INDUSTRIAL, MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED, V-Guard, Teka Group

In November 2018, LG Electronics announced the launch of “LG Objet”, their premium electronics brand designed to make it more compatible with existing home furniture. The products launched under the brand combine wood and metal materials to make it more compatible with home décor, even doubling up as them.

In January 2018, BSH Home Appliances Group announced the launch of “Gaggenau” brand in India. This luxury products brand will complement the growing demand for luxury appliances. The products are to be imported from France & Germany will be in the price range of 2-20 lakhs.

Global Household Appliances Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 764.20 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 521.59 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the advancements and innovations of technologies resulting in advanced levels of product offerings.

Global household appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of household appliances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Growth in the population living in urban areas resulting in increased levels of disposable income that have made these appliances affordable; these factors are expected to drive the market growth

Growth in the amount of counterfeit products available in the market; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Product

Air Conditioners & Heaters, Laundry Appliances Washing Machines, Dryers Dishwashers Cooking Appliances Ovens, Microwaves, Cooktops, Stoves, Fryers Storage Appliances Refrigerators, Wine Cellars, Freezers Entertainment & Infotainment Appliances T.V.’s, Music Systems Others Vacuum Cleaners, Air Purifiers, Irons, Blenders, Humidifiers, Coffee Machines, Kettles, Steamers, Others



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Retail, E-Commerce, Direct, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



