In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Insights, Research Report With Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, Roche, Danaher Corporation, And More

The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Market is expected to reach USD 98.22 billion by 2025, from USD 64.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) are the medical devices and accessories are used to perform in-vitro tests on bodily samples such as blood, urine or tissue. In-vitro diagnostics are used for examination, diagnosis, cure and determination of the health state of several medical conditions such as Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Nephrology, Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics, HIV/Aids. Some of the major players operating in global in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control market are

Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

bioMérieux (France)

DiaSorin (Italy)

Other Players are Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Agilent Technologies (US) and QIAGEN (Germany), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), Illumina, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Technopath Clinical Diagnostics (Ireland), Helena Laboratories Corporation (US), Sun Diagnostics, LLC (US). The global in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Increasing disposable income, technically advanced diagnostic devices, rising rate of obese and diabetic population is expected to fuel the market of in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs). Whereas lack of proper reimbursement policy system rounds the globe is one among the main restraining issue for the in-vitro diagnostics market.

According to European IVD market statistics 2014 overall revenues across EU-27 plus EFTA increased by 0.8% to €10,635 million however, this remains under the revenues recorded in 2009 (€10,685).

As per Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) Germany is the largest market in Europe, the new regulation is having a huge impact on in-vitro diagnostics market.

February 2015: Roche acquired Flatiron Health to accelerate industry-wide development and delivery of breakthrough medicines for patients with cancer.

In January 2017, Abbott acquired Alere, Inc. for company growth.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Increasing Adoption of Fully Automated Instruments and Automation in Laboratories

Growing Awareness on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Testing

Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

Market Segmentation: Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market

The global in vitro diagnostics (ivd) quality control market is segmented based on product & service, technology, application and end User and geographical segments.

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into

Reagents & kits

Instruments

Data management software

Services

Based on technology, the market is segmented into

Immunoassay/immunochemistry

Clinical chemistry

Molecular diagnostics

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation and hemostasis

Urinalysis

Other IVD technologies

Based on application, the market is segmented into

Infectious diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune diseases

Nephrology

Drug testing/pharmacogenomics

Hiv/aids and other applications

Based on end user, the market is segmented into

Hospitals

Laboratories

Point-of-care testing

Patient self-testing

Academic institutes

End users

The market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

