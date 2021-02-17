Increasing concerns for parking facilities to boost market growth of off-street parking management systems

Parking management comprises use of various electronic equipment and software, resulting in efficient parking. Since parking is a necessity in the transportation system, demand for efficient and effective parking facilities is expected to increase rapidly in the next five to six years. The two types of parking arrangements include on-street parking and off-street parking On-street parking refers to vehicle parking on street or roads. However, for on-street parking, permits are required, depending on policies or norms of each country or region. Off-street parking refers to vehicle parking in designated parking lots, driveways and garages. Parking could be outdoor as well as indoor.

The global off-street parking management system market anticipated to display a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The global off-street parking management system market was valued at nearly US$ 3,301 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to increase significantly to reach nearly US$ 6,550 Mn by 2025, due to increasing concerns for parking facilities and rising vehicle park.

Enhanced parking management solutions are driving market growth

Companies are investing in the development of enhanced parking management solutions, catering to the demand for better access, control, and revenue management of parking facilities across the globe. Innovations are being witnessed across entire sub-sets of the parking management systems market, which include software, hardware, and services as a whole.

In May 2015, for instance, Genetec, a unified IP security solutions manufacturer, announced plans to launch a software-based LPR solution for the automatic LPR system. This was intended to offer a high accuracy solution for vehicle monitoring. Also, in May 2015, Parkmobile LLC announced the launch of a mobile payment option for parking spaces across various cities in the U.S. This is aimed towards offering ease of use to consumers for parking payment through mobile phones.

Increasing concerns for parking facilities to boost market growth of off-street parking management systems

The rising population across the globe has led to the increasing demand for new vehicles on the roads, resulting in increased traffic congestion. Also, parking convenience is essential, and thus, parking facilities are increasingly becoming a major concern in nations across the globe. This has further led to the increasing demand for parking spaces, efficient traffic management, and facilities that offer viable travel and parking options to consumers, primarily in emerging economies. For instance, car parc size in China is estimated to be around 200 Mn units as compared to 262 Mn units in the U.S., by 2020. Also, rapidly increasing motorization owing to the increasing population across countries such as China and India is a key factor expected to drive the demand for parking management systems in the near future.

Global Off-street Parking Management Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

Amongst regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to integration of innovative technologies in off-street parking management systems to get accustomed with the futuristic automated products. The off-street parking management system market in Middle East & Africa accounted for relatively higher CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Also, demand for off-street parking management system is increasing in the markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The Middle East and Africa off-street parking management system market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 210 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 435 Mn in 2025. The Latin America off-street parking management system market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 470 Mn in 2017 and is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 930 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9% during the period of assessment.