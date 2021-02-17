Industrial Packaging Market Analysis by Market Segment, Demand, Trend, Forecast till 2024 For Players: Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, CCL Industries, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Grief Inc & Nefab AB

The global industrial packaging market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, product, and end-user industry. On the basis of packaging type, the global market has been segmented into rigid and flexible. On the basis of material, the global market has been categorized into metal, plastic, paper and wood.

The global industrial packaging market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period (2016-2022), owing to various factors such as growing demand for packaging in APAC, high demand from food and beverages industry, stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global industrial packaging market, during the forecast period. The emerging economies of China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam are driving the regional industrial packaging market.

Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/industrial-packaging-market/report-sample

Some of the key players in the global industrial packaging market include Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, CCL Industries, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Grief Inc, Nefab AB, International Paper Company, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bosch Packaging Technology, H.B. Fuller Co., DUNMORE Corporation and E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company.

