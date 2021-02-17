Industrial Valves Market Insights, Research Forecast With Emerson, Crane Co, AVK Holding, Forbes Marshall, Flowserve Corporation, SAMSON AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, & More
Global industrial valves market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Industrial valves industry report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
- Cameron – Schlumberger
- Crane Co.
- Emerson
- Flowserve Corporation
- Forbes Marshall
- IMI PLC.
- Kitz Corporation
- Metso Corporation
- Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Pentair PLC
- Velan Inc.
- Samson AG
- The Weir Group, PLC
- AVK Holding A/S
- Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC among others
In 2017, Flowserve Corporation singed the deal with Divest Gestra AG, to sell products of the company. Major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Industrial Valves Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing Demand in Oil & Gas Production
- High Demand for Energy in APAC
- Focus on Smart Cities in Emerging Economies Such as China and India
- Rising Demand for Automation
- Lack of Standardization in Certifications and Policies
- Slowdown in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries
- Downtime Due to Repairing of Valves
Segmentation
On the basis of material type the industrial valves market is segmented into
- Steel
- Cast Iron
- Alloy Based
- Cryogenic, Others
The alloy based market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.
On the basis of valve type the industrial valves market is segmented into
- Ball
- Butterfly
- Gate
- Globe
- Plug
- Diaphragm
- Safety
The gate market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.
On the basis of end-user the industrial valves market is segmented into
- Oil & Gas
- Water & Wastewater
- Energy & Power
- Chemical
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Building and Construction
- Others
The Oil & gas market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.
On the basis of geography, industrial valves market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America & South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
North America is expected to dominate the market.
Customization Options
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).
