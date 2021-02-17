Latest Development Of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market In Global Industry To 2025

This report studies the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market, the term “microsatellite” or “microsat” is usually applied to the name of an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 10 and 100 kg (22 and 220 lb). The term “nanosatellite” or “nanosat” is applied to an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 1 and 10 kg (2.2 and 22.0 lb).

In recent time, high growth in the communication, scientific research, earth observation and other industries is some of the major drivers of global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry.

In the past five years, global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry has experienced a period of rapid growth, in 2017, the production was about 168 Units, and in 2018, the production will be about 218 Units.

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry shows a high concentration degree due to the high technical barriers. In terms of geography, North America is the largest consumption region with a 51.54% global market share in 2017, followed by Europe with 30.79%.

The Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market was valued at 520 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1660 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite.

This report presents the worldwide Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Breakdown Data by Type

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Breakdown Data by Application

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce

Others

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nanosatellite and Microsatellite manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

