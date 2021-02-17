Market Study Of Tissue Engineering Market In Global Industry To 2023

Tissue Engineering is a process involving in-vitro development of tissues or organs. It is done to replace or support the function of defective or injured body part. Tissue engineering involves the application of biology and engineering for innovation of tissue substitutes that can maintain, restore and improve the function of ruptured human tissue.

Products developed by this procedure are efficient and durable. Tissue engineering is gaining its popularity in various areas such as burn treatment or wound care, neurology products, orthopedics, urological products and others. On the basis of type of material used, tissue engineering and regeneration market can be segmented into synthetic, genetically modified and biological materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tissue Engineering in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The classification of Tissue Engineering includes Synthetic Materials, Biologically Derived Materials and other. And the revenue proportion of Biologically Derived Materials in 2016 is about 54%, and the proportion of Synthetic Materials is 16%.

Tissue Engineering is widely used in Orthopedics Musculoskeletal &Spine, Neurology, Cardiology & Vascular, Skin & Integumentary and other field.

North America region is the largest supplier of Tissue Engineering, with a production revenue market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Tissue Engineering, enjoying production revenue market share nearly 31% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.

Allergan, Integra Lifesciences, C. R. Bard, and Zimmer Biomet etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Tissue Engineering is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% over the next five years, will reach 39300 million US$ in 2023, from 14000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Allergan

Integra Lifesciences

C. R. Bard

Zimmer Biomet

Organogenesis

Osiris Therapeutics

Cryolife

ACell

Biocomposites

DSM

Episkin

J-TEC

Athersys

Biotime

B. Braun

International Stem Cell

Bio Tissue Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Synthetic Materials

Biologically Derived Materials

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Neurology

Cardiology & Vascular

Skin & Integumentary

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tissue Engineering market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tissue Engineering Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tissue Engineering, with sales, revenue, and price of Tissue Engineering, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tissue Engineering, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Tissue Engineering market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tissue Engineering sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

