Master Data Management Market 2018 – 2026:- IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica LLC, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks

Global Master Data Management Market: Overview

The report on the global master data management market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2017 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global master data management market during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the market have also been considered in the study.

The report also covers key industry developments, and Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the master data management market. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stakeholders in the market is covered in the report.

Global Master Data Management Market: Scope of the Report

The master data management market has been segmented based on solution, deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and region. The solution segment is classified into product MDM, customer MDM, supplier MDM, and multi-domain MDM solution. The deployment type segment includes on-premise and cloud based. The enterprise segment includes large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The industry segment includes government, BFSI, IT and telecommunications, health care, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail, and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global master data management market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France,Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global trends have also been added in the master data management study. Additionally, the report covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market share analysis of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026 (%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 – 2026 (%), and segment compound annual growth rate (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Master Data Management Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendorswhitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Master Data Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the master data management market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of themaster data management market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global master data management market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica LLC, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Segmentation

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Solution

Product MDM

Customer MDM

Supplier MDM

Multi-domain MDM

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud based

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Industry

Government

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

