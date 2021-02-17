Matcha tea Market Driven by Increasing Ceremonial Tea Consumptions & Tea Parties

Matcha is a powdered green tea grown and produced in China and Japan. The matcha powder is used to brew antioxidant rich green tea, baking and in smoothies. Use of matcha in foods as flavors and to dye foods in trending. Matcha tea is made from shade-grown tea leaves. Matcha tea have multiple health benefits which is increasing its popularity in consumers globally. Matcha tea have 137 times more antioxidants than other tea which more health beneficial for the health conscious people. Due to high antioxidant content matcha tea also helps in boosting metabolism and also buring more calories. Matcha tea helps calm the mind along with relaxing body. Matcha tea contains high amount of vitamin C, chromium, selenium, magnesium and zinc which helps in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar in turn helping in weight loss.

The global matcha tea market driving due to increasing demand for matcha tea in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Matcha tea contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Increasing ceremonial tea consumptions and tea parties is also driving market for matcha tea. Due to matcha tea’s energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of matcha tea is increasing in corporate world. Trend of tea and coffee shops like Starbucks is increasing globally which is driving matcha tea market. Trend of adding varieties of flavors in the matcha tea is also driving market in youths globally. Easy availability of matcha tea products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online stores is one of the key drivers of matcha tea market.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global matcha tea market include The AOI Tea Company, Aiya, D?Matcha Japanese Green Tea, Vicony Teas Company, Encha Organic Matcha, Tenzo Tea, Green Foods Corporation, ITO En North America Inc., Nature’s Way Products, LLC and Kiss Me Organics U.S. etc. amongst them.