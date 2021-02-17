Metal Coatings Market 2024 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP LeadersDuPont, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, Beckers Group
Competitive Landscape
The global metal coatings market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
This report focuses on Metal Coatings Markets volume and value at global, regional and corporate levels. This report shows the global size of the Metal Coatings Market by analyzing historical data and future prospects. This report categorizes in regional terms the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Metal Coatings Market in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. This report analyzes each manufacturer’s production facilities, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. This report contains a comprehensive ” Metal Coatings Market” study using SWOT analysis, i.e. Strength, weakness, opportunities for organization and threats. The Metal Coatings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on the various objectives of the organization, such as profiling, product outline, production quantities, required raw materials and the financial health of the organization.
The Global Metal Coatings Market accounted for USD 12.11 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.
It gives top to bottom instructive information on the advancement patterns and the approaches and controls, concerning Metal Coatings showcase, actualized in every one of the topographical sections. The dominating utilizations of this market have additionally been talked about finally in this exploration consider.
Key Manufacturers
- PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
- DuPont
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- The Valspar Corporation
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- BASF SE
- Axalta Coating Systems
- KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD
- Beckers Group
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- NOF METAL COATINGS GROUP
- UMC
- AFP METAL PRODUCTS
- AkzoNobel Paints
- Alucoil
- China Powder Coating
- The Magni Group, Inc.
- Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd.
- 3A composites
- FameLine Products Co.,Ltd.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Growing building & construction, automotive, and appliances industries
- High demand for metal coatings from the Asia-Pacific region
- Demand for fluoropolymer resin type continues to grow in the building & construction market
- Fluctuating raw material costs
- Volatility in raw material prices
- Composite material replacing painted aluminum, steel sheets in the building & construction industry
Metal Coating Market, By Technology:
- Liquid Coating
- Powder Coating
Metal Coatings market regions covers
- North America
- Asia-Pacific,
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
