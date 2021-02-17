Microsurgery Market Growth Outlook, Industrial Analysis With Scanlan International, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Beaver Visitec International, & More

Global microsurgery market is expected to reach USD 1,698.68 Million by 2025 from USD 1,003.63 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The microsurgery market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The prevalence of chronic diseases in the western countries is growing extensively owing to rapid demand among the elderly population. For the treatment of numerous chronic diseases, novel techniques are being used by the surgeons. The key market players for global market are listed below:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

tisurg medical instruments Co.

SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE, INC.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

MicroSurgical Technology

Peter LAZIC GmbH

MICROSURGERY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

Adarsh Surgical Works

Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Boss Instruments Ltd.

Beaver-Visitec International

Scanlan International

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement in the surgical procedures and rising geriatric population. On the other hand high cost of surgeries may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global microsurgery market.

Microsurgery is considered to be the most innovative method being used in the plastic surgery. It is used for the treatment of the small anatomies of the body. Moreover, this practice has provided plastic surgeon a better opportunity for reconstruction of new body parts.

Report Scope

Segmentation:

The market is further segmented into:

Application Procedure Equipment Type End-user

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on application into nine notable segments

General surgery Neurosurgery Ophthalmology Orthopedic surgery Plastic surgery Oncology Gynecological surgery Oral surgery Pediatric surgery and others

In 2018 general surgery market is likely to dominate market with 25.7% shares and is estimated to reach 461.42 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period.

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on procedure into four notable segments;

Transplantation Replantation Treatment of infertility Free tissue transfer

Replantation is sub segmented into

Nose Fingers and thumbs Ear and scalp

Treatment of infertility is sub segmented into

Varicocele Tubal Obstruction Vas Deferens Obstructions

In 2018, transplantation market will dominate with 41.2% shares and will consume around 727.44 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the assessment period.

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on equipment type into three notable segments;

Microsurgical Instruments Microscope Microsutures Materials

In 2018, the microsurgical instruments market is estimated to dominate market with 61.7% shares and will collect around 1,047.78 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 6.9%.

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on end user into 3 notable segments;

hospitals clinics research organization

In 2018, hospitals market is expected to dominate market with 76.7% shares and is estimated to reach 1,324.94 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.1%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.4. CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PREMIUM INSIGHTS GLOBAL MICROSURGERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. GENERAL SURGERY

6.3. NEUROSURGERY

6.4. OPHTHALMOLOGY

6.5. ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY

6.6. PLASTIC SURGERY

6.7. ONCOLOGY

6.8. GYNECOLOGICAL SURGERY

6.9. ORAL SURGERY

6.10. PEDIATRIC SURGERY

6.11. OTHERS

GLOBAL MICROSURGERY MARKET, BY PROCEDURES

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. TRANSPLANTATION

7.3. REPLANTATION

7.4. TREATMENT OF INFERTILITY

GLOBAL MICROSURGERY MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

