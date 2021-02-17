Migraine Drugs Market 2018 Global Key Country Analysis: Abbott, Aegis Theraputics, LLC, Aerial BioPharma LLC. , Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma India Private Limited, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Global Migraine Drugs Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are CoLucid, KOWA Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Klaria, Ethypharm, INTELGENX CORP., Global Information, Inc., LePro PharmaCompass OPC Private Limited, Zogenix, Inc., WINSTON PHARMACEUTICALS, Inc., Valeant, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Horizon Pharma plc., Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc., RedHill, Pfizer Inc, OptiNose US, Inc, Merck & Co. and Suda Ltd. Aong Others

This report focuses on the Global Migraine Drugs Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Migraine Drugs Market development globally.

Global Migraine Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2025, from USD 2.82 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years2015 and 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This report studies the Global Migraine Drugs Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Migraine Drugs Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Migraine Drugs Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of migraine drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing awareness about migraine and its treatment options

Tentative approval of pipeline candidates

High unmet needs

Increased prevalence of migraines

Lack of proper diagnosis

Adverse effects of drugs

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in the global migraine drugs market are

Abbott,

Aegis Theraputics,

LLC,

Aerial BioPharma LLC.,

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.,

Amgen Inc.,

Astellas Pharma India Private Limited,

AstraZeneca,

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc,

Eisai Co. Ltd.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Bayer AGSitemap.,

CoLucid,

KOWA Pharmaceuticals America Inc.,

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Klaria, Ethypharm,

INTELGENX CORP.,

Global Information Inc.,

LePro PharmaCompass OPC Private Limited,

Zogenix Inc.,

WINSTON PHARMACEUTICALS Inc.,

Valeant,

TG Therapeutics Inc.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Horizon Pharma plc.,

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

RedHill,

Pfizer Inc,

OptiNose US Inc,

Merck & Co. and

Suda Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global migraine drugs market is segmented based on available treatments and route of administration.

Based on available treatments, the global migraine drugs market is segmented into abortive treatment and prophylactic treatment. The abortive treatments market segment is further sub segmented into triptans and ergot alkoids. The prophylactic treatment segment is further sub segmented into botulinum toxin, and topiramate.

On the basis of route of administration, the global migraine drugs market is classified into injectable, oral and others migraine drugs. The other migraine drugs segment is further sub segmented into nasal sprays and transdermal patches.

Based on geography, the global migraine drugs market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

