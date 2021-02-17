Migraine Drugs Market to Expand with a CAGR of 9.90% During 2017-2025

The global Migraine Drugs Market is highly competitive and consolidated due to presence of strong players, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the key players operating in the global migraine drugs market.

Some of the leading players in the global migraine drugs market includes AstraZeneca Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Zosano Pharma Corporation, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., and Eisai Co., Ltd. The players in market are increasingly investing on the research and development (R&D) activities for product improvement and new product developments owing to numerous unmet demands from consumers.

TMR anticipated the global revenue of the global migraine drugs market was registered of US$2.72 bn in 2016 and with a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 is expected to attain a value of US$3.72 bn by the end of 2025. North America has accounted for larger share in the market owing to presence of the higher healthcare facilities and availability of specialty migraine drugs in the region. Over the forecast period, North America is projected to account for leading share and attain the value of US$2.13 bn by the end of 2025. The abortive treatment type, triptans are dominating the market with larger share.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that migraine is a common disease which is commonly found in the 14.7% of the world population. The risk of chronic condition such as migraine is 2 to3 time higher in females owing to the changes in estrogen levels in females mainly in the menstruation period. Consumption of drugs such as contraceptives and hormones replacement drugs and therapies which carries the hormonal changes in the women are boosting the migraine prevalence in women. The rising population especially growing female population globally is boosting growth of the global migraine drugs market.

Rising awareness about the availability of the migraine treatment is another factor influencing the growth of the global migraine drugs market. However, some developing countries are unaware of migraine its effects and treatment, to increase awareness levels in these regions, numerous government and the organizations such as Migraine Association and American Headache are taking efforts to increase awareness about the diseases and numerous headache disorders. The aforementioned factors are propelling growth of the global migraine drugs market.

However, risk of possible side effects associated with high consumption of migraine drugs is a key factor hampering growth of the market. Additionally, easy availability of generics medicines and reliance on over the counter (OTC) pain killers mainly in developing and under developed countries are crimping growth of the global migraine drugs market. Nevertheless, manufacturing companies of migraine drugs exhibits high safety and efficiency of drugs. For acheiveing desiranble results and safety these companies are increasingly investing on the development and improving drugs which is creating lucrative opportunities in the market for key players and new entrants. Additionally, approval from the US food and drugs administration (FDA) is stimulating the adoption of these drugs which possess high potential opportunities for growth in the market.

