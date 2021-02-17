Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2019-2024 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market



Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;

Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.

Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Uber

Didi

Lyft

Gett

Mytaxi(Hailo)

Ola Cabs

BlaBla Car

Careem

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Addison Lee

Meru

Ingogo

Flywheel

Easy Taxi

Gocatch

Via

Yandex Taxi

Lecab

99Taxis

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3785180-global-mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-growth-2019-2024

China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market will register a 36.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 158000 million by 2024, from US$ 24100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments

Segmentation by product type:

Type I

Type II



Segmentation by application:

Below 25 Years Old

25-40 Years Old

Above 40 Years Old

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3785180-global-mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-growth-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)