Molybdenum Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2025

Global Molybdenum Industry 2017 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Molybdenum Market accounted for USD 350,000 million by end of 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Molybdenum Market, By End Product Type (Steel, Chemicals, Foundries, Mo-Metals, Nickel Alloy, Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Heavy Machinery, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Molybdenum Market

Molybdenum compounds have low solubility in water, but when molybdenum-bearing minerals contact oxygen and water, the resulting molybdate ion MoO2−

4 is quite soluble. Industrially, molybdenum compounds are used in high-pressure and high-temperature applications as pigments and catalysts. There is a growing demand for Molybdenum in oil and gas industry, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next few years.

Top Key Players:

Induicheng Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

BHP Billiton Group

Compania Minera Dona Ines De Collahuasi S.C.M.

Compañía Minera Antamina S.A.

Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc.

Antofagasta plc

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

American CuMo Mining Corporation

Grupo México

A.B. de C.V. and Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Antofagasta plc.

Moly metal L.L.P

ENF Ltd.

many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Production

APAC region excluding japan to Remain Largest and Fastest Growing Market for Molybdenum.

Oil & Gas Industry will be largest consumer of Molybdenum

Market Restraint:

Oversupply for weaker demand has resulted into reduced capital spending

Market Segmentations:

Global Molybdenum Market is segmented on the basis of

End Product Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of End Product Type into Steel, Chemicals, Foundries, Mo-Metals, Nickel Alloy, Others

On the basis of Application the molybdenum market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Automotive, Heavy Machinery, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Molybdenum Market

The Global Molybdenum Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

