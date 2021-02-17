Mycotoxin Testing Market 2025: Top Key Players Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, ALS Ltd

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Introduction

Mycotoxin can be referred to secondary metabolites of molds which foul the crops & plants. Mycotoxin has the capabilities of causing infection to both human beings & animals. They are poisonous chemical products that are made by the fungi that colonize the grains. Many species can produce the same mycotoxins but various types of mycotoxin can be produced by single species.

The toxin cannot be unseen by the nude eye. Though, the mold that yields mycotoxins can be seen by the naked eyes. Aspergillus flavus, the mold which are responsible for the making mycotoxin seems yellowish-green in color. As the fungus ages, the spores turn to darker green.

According to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the UN (United Nations), approximately 25% of food that are produced in the world consist of mycotoxins, are secondary mold metabolites and are toxic by nature. Approximately there are 400 known categories of mycotoxins which are of different compound classes, among them 25 are very common due to their happening. As the growing population across the globe, the demand for food is escalating, which makes it mandatory to accentuate on mycotoxin testing market. Consequently, the global market for mycotoxin testing is projected to grow at a vigorous CAGR through the forecast period of 2017 to 2027.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15739

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Segmentation

Mycotoxin testing market can be segmented on the basis of its type, technology, food tested, and by regions. Based on the type, Mycotoxin testing market is segmented into cyclopiazonic acid, citrinin, Alternaria, aflatoxins, fusarium toxins, ergot alkaloids, patulin, ochratoxins, sterigmatocystin and others. The fusarium segment is projected to grow during the forecast period as fusarium genus includes various species which produces a number of toxins such as trichothecenes, fumonisins, zearalenone and others. On the basis of the technology, Mycotoxin testing market is segmented in LC-MC/GC-MS, high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), Immunoassay-based or Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and others. Among technology segment, HPLA technology is considered as the most powerful testing tool in the forecast period. Based upon food tested, mycotoxin testing market is segmented into nuts, spices, grains, seed, processed foods, dairy products, meat, pulses, cereals and others.

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

In regional segments, Europe is presently the market leader in the global mycotoxin testing market. Governing administration’s present in the market have imposed various mycotoxin testing policies in Europe. U.K. is anticipated to be the fastest growing country in the European region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness relatively high growth in the global mycotoxin testing market over the forecast period due to the growing food safety worries among the consumers and rising global trade.

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Drivers & Restraints

Apart from rising need for food safety, global mycotoxin testing market is driven by moist atmosphere, which is foremost to mycotoxins productions in food yields such as dairy products, herbs, cookies, bread, cereals, meat & poultry products, beverages like wine & beer.

Furthermore, consumer are more aware regarding the presence of mycotoxins in products has augmented numerous folds during the past, which is another driver which can boost mycotoxin testing market. Advanced technologies to quickly and efficiently test the existence of mycotoxins are some other factors which are favoring the growth of the market.

Lack of infrastructure facilities, food controller systems, and equipment in the developing economies is projected to obstruct the development speed of the mycotoxins testing market is the major restraint for the global mycotoxin testing market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15739

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global mycotoxin testing market include Symbio Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A, Eurofins Scientific SE, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, ALS Ltd, Asurequality Ltd., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Intertek Group PLC., Silliker, Inc, and SGS S.A. and few other global players.