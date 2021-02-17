Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Nitric oxide generates free radicals of oxygen and acts as a scavenger in the body. It functions as a signaling molecule and performs pathogenesis for several diseases. Major advancements in clinical areas has transformed biotechnology and medicine. The discovery of nitric oxide drugs and therapeutics is important since it is an effective cardiovascular medicine. Signal transmission is an entirely new principle for biological systems.

A continuous and regulated method is required for generating nitric oxide which is essential for cardiovascular systems, immune and nervous systems. The medical devices technique expands the capabilities of nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics, and enables new diagnostic & treatment applications for patients. Many research institutes and laboratories are focusing on delivery of nitric oxide by different technologies. Modulation of unique technology and approach ensures better functional ability. New developments in pharmacological and gene therapy approaches allow to identify the diseases or infection at the cellular and molecular level, which is paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

High prevalence of neural disorders and cardiovascular diseases, rising patient awareness, increasing research and development initiatives, advent of high-throughput screening (HTS) for drug discovery, and genomic technology are key factors driving the nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics market. In 2017, the WHO estimated that 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in 2015. Of these deaths, 6.7 million were due to stroke and 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease. The cardiovascular disease burden can be reduced through early detection of heart attack and providing awareness education about the risk of disease among patients who develop cholesterol at a very early age. Increasing number of patients with neural diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing awareness about therapeutics & drugs, are projected to fuel the overall nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics market. However, factors such as cost of drugs, and lengthy procedures, are expected to hamper the nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics market.

The global nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics market can be segmented based on drug type, delivery type, therapy, application, end-user, and region. In terms of drug type, the Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market can be classified into inorganic drugs, donating drugs, hybrid drugs and others. In terms of delivery, the market can be classified into topical delivery, nano particle delivery, and others. In terms of therapy, the Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market can be divided into inhalation therapy, gene therapy, vascular therapy, and others. In terms of application, the Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market is segmented into inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, inflammation, erectile dysfunction, and neuroprotection. Nano particle delivery is a rapidly expanding segment owing to the increase in funds in research and technology, globally. In terms of end-user, the Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market can be segregated into diagnostic laboratories, pathology labs, life sciences and research lab, and others. In terms of region, the Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the global nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics market due to the increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and early phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases are driving the biotechnology segment, which in turn is expected to boost the nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics market in North America. Europe is the second largest Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market, as there are favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and gene therapy companies. The Nitric Oxide Drugs & Therapeutics Market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to rising population, changing lifestyle, increasing awareness among patients, and rising per capita expenditure. Additionally, the economic growth in India and China is supporting the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs.

Major players operating in the global nitric oxide drugs & therapeutics market include Third Pole, Inc., Novan, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Pulmonox Group, AOBiome, LLC., Novoteris, LLC., Neogenis, Inc. and others.

