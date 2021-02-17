North America Industrial Machine Vision Market Opportunities, Research Report With Basler AG, Sony Electronics, Teledyne, Cognex Corporation, Danaher Sensors and Controls, & More

Get Free Sample of This Market Analysis Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-industrial-machine-vision-market

The major factors driving the growth of this market is rising demand for quality inspection and increasing need for specific machine vision systems migration towards 3D-based machine vision systems rising number of applications in various industrial sectors

North America industrial machine vision market is dominated by Cognex Corporation. followed by Basler AG and Sony.

Stand-alone industrial machine vision segment is expected to dominate the North America industrial machine vision market.

The industrial machine vision market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

Other players operating in indsutry Are Danaher Sensors and Controls, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, TriVision, Inc., Industrial Vision Systems Ltd, Omron Healthcare, Inc. , TRIVISION, INC.

On the other hand, absence of flexible machine vision solutions and unpredictable end-user needs hinders the market growth.

Market Segmentation: North America Industrial Machine Vision Market

The North America industrial machine vision market is segmented on the basis of component type, product, application and vertical. On the basis of component type, the North America industrial machine vision market is segmented into cameras, frame grabbers, optics, led lighting, software tools and processor In 2017, cameras segment is expected to dominate the NA industrial machine vision market with 69.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 6,757.3 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of product the NA industrial machine vision market is segmented into PC-based machine vision systems and smart camera-based vision systems In 2017, PC-based machine vision systems is expected to dominate the North America industrial machine vision market with 76.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 7,259.3 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application the North America industrial machine vision market is segmented into inspection, measurement, positioning and guidance, symbol reading, character recognition, part recognition and others In 2017, inspection is expected to dominate the North America industrial machine vision market with 51.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 4,912.7 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of vertical the NA industrial machine vision market is segmented into automotive, electrical/electronics, food and beverage, rubber and plastic, metal, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, medical devices, printing, glass, wood, others In 2017, automotive is expected to dominate the North America industrial machine vision market with 30.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,990.9 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

