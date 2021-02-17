Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market by Overview, Growth Opportunities, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Outlook and Industry Insights

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market is growing significantly due to increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and advances in nuclear medicine imaging procedures. High demand of nuclear medicines in emerging economies and potential radiopharmaceuticals in the pipeline create ample opportunities for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/nuclear-medicine-market/report-sample

The nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market can be segmented as diagnostics and therapeutics. The diagnostics segment leads the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The diagnostics segment can be further categorized into single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET). SPECT segment will be leading the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceutical diagnostics market in the coming years due to its wider availability and less cost. The therapeutics segment can be further categorized into beta emitters, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. The beta emitters will be the leading segment in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceutical therapeutics market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=nuclear-medicine-market

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness of radiopharmaceuticals among healthcare providers. Moreover, Japan will be leading the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market in Asia-Pacific region in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market are GE Healthcare, Bayer Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Nordion Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A, Mallinckrodt plc, and IBA Molecular Imaging.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook