Occupational Medicines Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2026

Occupational medicine is a concept of preventive medicine concerned with the performance of workers, their health and safety. Occupational medicine is also called industrial medicine. It is a branch of medical science concerned with the health of workers at the workplace, including prevention and treatment of diseases.

The secondary objective of occupational medicine is increase productivity of workers and social adjustment. Major benefits of occupational health programs include health risk assessments, fitness programs, workshops, weight loss coaching, health coaching, and nutrition coaching.

Trained occupational medicine specialists diagnose and treat work-related injuries and illnesses. They also work with employees, insurers, and regulators & public health and other health care professionals to create safer workplaces. Common activities of occupational medicine physicians include occupational health-risk/targeted screenings, traditional occupational injury/illness management, primary health care, return-to-work examinations, pre-employment examinations, administrative duties, general health screenings, workers’ compensation, health promotion/disease prevention, evaluation of worksite environment, health education, disability management, training/teaching/mentoring, research, emergency medical care, safety assessments of workplace, health benefits management, and evaluation of effects of worksite activities on external environment.

Government bodies and non-governmental organizations such as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Institute of Occupational Medicine (IOM), the Faculty of Occupational Medicine, the European Society for Environmental and Occupational Medicine (EOM), the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are responsible for the creation of the best treatment plans and regulatory examinations.

Key factors driving the global occupational medicines market are rise in awareness among working people about the impact of working environment and diseases & disorders such cancer and back pain.

The global occupational medicines market can be segmented based on application, industry, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the global market can be classified into chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, skin disorders, pneumoconiosis, psychological disorders, cancer, hearing loss due to noise, disorders caused due to chemicals & vibrations, and others. Based on industry, the global occupational medicines market can be divided into petroleum & mining, agriculture & forestry, pharma & IT, construction & real estate, transportation, manufacturing, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market can be categorized into employers and professionals. The employers segment held the larger share of the global occupational medicines market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global occupational medicines market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue in 2017. Countries in Europe have a well-established occupational medicines market due to high awareness among people. Rules and regulations in the developed regions giving significant importance to the health of working population also fuel the growth of the occupational medicines market. The market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to expanding infrastructure. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. The occupational medicines market in Latin America and Africa is likely to grow at a rapid pace due to government funding.

Key players operating in the global occupational medicines market include Concentra, Inc., Occucare International, Healthcare Success, LLC, Holzer Health System, U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Wockhardt Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and AbbVie, Inc.