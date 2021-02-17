Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market in North America 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“North America Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

PUNE, INDIA, January 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ —

North America Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2018

Pipelines associated with the oil and gas business are utilized to transport a multitude of commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, and refined products over various distances. Onshore pipelines are constructed over land and may even stretch across different countries. Onshore pipelines may either be laid underground or above ground. Crude oil and natural gas are found in rock formations in the earth’s crust. The depths at which oil and gas reservoirs occur can vary from a few meters to more than 40,000 feet. The valuable petroleum resources are extracted by drilling through the surface to the depths where the resources occur.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2764758-north-america-onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EVRAZ

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

JFE

Jindal SAW Ltd

EUROPIPE Group

Essar Steel

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

Zhejiang Kingland

Tenaris

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

CHU KONG PIPE

Baosteel

Borusan Mannesmann

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

ERW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2764758-north-america-onshore-oil-and-gas-pipeline-market-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ERW Pipes

1.2.2 SSAW Pipes

1.2.3 LSAW Pipes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Crude Oil Transmission

1.3.2 Natural Gas Transmission

1.3.3 Refined Products Transmission

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 EVRAZ

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 EVRAZ Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 EVRAZ News

2.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe News

2.3 JFE

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 JFE Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 JFE News

2.4 Jindal SAW Ltd

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Jindal SAW Ltd Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Jindal SAW Ltd News

2.5 EUROPIPE Group

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 EUROPIPE Group Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 EUROPIPE Group News

2.6 Essar Steel

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Essar Steel Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.4 Business Overview

2.6.5 Essar Steel News

2.7 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

2.7.1 Profile

2.7.2 Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued