Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market in North America 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
North America Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2018
Pipelines associated with the oil and gas business are utilized to transport a multitude of commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, and refined products over various distances. Onshore pipelines are constructed over land and may even stretch across different countries. Onshore pipelines may either be laid underground or above ground. Crude oil and natural gas are found in rock formations in the earth’s crust. The depths at which oil and gas reservoirs occur can vary from a few meters to more than 40,000 feet. The valuable petroleum resources are extracted by drilling through the surface to the depths where the resources occur.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
EVRAZ
Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
JFE
Jindal SAW Ltd
EUROPIPE Group
Essar Steel
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC
Zhejiang Kingland
Tenaris
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing
CHU KONG PIPE
Baosteel
Borusan Mannesmann
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
Canada
Mexico
Market Segment by Type, covers
ERW Pipes
SSAW Pipes
LSAW Pipes
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Crude Oil Transmission
Natural Gas Transmission
Refined Products Transmission
