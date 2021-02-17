Organic Cocoa Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: Olam, BT Cocoa, Tradin Organics Usa Inc, Grupo CONACADO, Barry Callebaut Group, Blommer Chocolate Company, Mars, Inc.

Organic Cocoa Market report has Forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for particular period for market that will help user to take decision based on futuristic chart. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2023 for the market. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Organic Cocoa Market Products market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Demand for premium chocolate brand by consumers is increasing which is in turn escalating the demand for organic cocoa. Consumers are fond of chocolates but they are also conscious about their health which allows these chocolate brands to manufacture chocolate using organic cocoa. Consumers are demanding for natural chocolates without the use of any chemicals and artificial ingredients. Due to this, there is an increasing growth of organic cocoa market.

The leading market players in the global organic cocoa market primarily are

• Olam

• BT Cocoa

• Tradin Organics Usa Inc

• Grupo CONACADO

• Barry Callebaut Group

• Blommer Chocolate Company

• Mars, Inc.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

o America

Brazil

Ecuador

Colombia

Peru

Mexico

Dominican Republic

Haiti

Others

o Africa

CÃ´te d’Ivoire

Ghana

Cameroon

Nigeria

Togo

Uganda

Others

o Rest of the World

Indonesia

Papua New Guinea

India

Philippines

Others

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Mega Trends

7 Market Factor Analysis

8 Market Share Analysis: Major Conventional Cocoa Processors

9 Global Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

10 Africa Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

11 America Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

12 Rest of World Organic and Conventional Cocoa Market Overview

13 Global Organic Cocoa Suppliers Profiles/Analysis

14 Global Organic Cocoa Buyers Profiles/Analysis

Regional Analysis:

The Global organic cocoa Market is segmented into America, Africa and Rest of the world. Among the region, America region is estimated to account for the highest market proportion in the year of 2017 and it is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. Among the American countries, Ecuador is holding 15.55% of market proportion in the Americas organic cocoa market in the year of 2017 and it is estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 7.68%. However, Peru is estimated to witness a substantial growth rate of 20.53% during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Segments:

Organic cocoa is segmented on the basis of application which are Bakery & confectionery, Functional Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals and others. Among the application, bakery & confectionery is accounting for approximately 50% market proportion and the segment is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2016-2022. Bakery & confectionery segment is expected to reach 81 kilo tons in terms of volume by the end of 2022. However, personal care products is projected to witness high growth of 13.33% during the forecast period.

Key Findings:

Organic cocoa market is estimated to reach USD 585 million by the end of 2022 with registering a CAGR of 12.16%

Organic cocoa market in Americas is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Organic cocoa Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

As per the RFM analysis, the global organic cocoa market is expected to reach 169 kilo tons by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecasted period.

