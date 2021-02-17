Oropharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market – Growth, Trends, Share Assessments for the Regional and Country Level Segments

The global oropharyngeal cancer therapeutics market is expected to have significant growth since the pipeline for oropharyngeal cancer is growing rapidly.

Oral cavity tumor or oral tumor, is tumor that begins in the mouth (also known as the oral cavity). Oropharyngeal malignancy begins in the oropharynx, which is the part of the throat behind the mouth. The oral cavity comprises of lips, the inside lining of the lips and cheeks (buccal mucosa), the teeth, the gums, the front two-thirds of the tongue, the floor of the mouth below the tongue and the bony roof of the mouth (hard palate). The area behind the wisdom teeth, called the retromolar trigone is also sometimes included in the oral cavity, though it is often considered part of the oropharynx.

The oropharynx is the part of the throat just behind the mouth and begins where the oral cavity stops. It comprises of base of the tongue (the back third of the tongue), the soft palate (the back part of the roof of the mouth), the tonsils, and the side and back wall of the throat.

The diagnosis for oropharyngeal cancer is done in various steps. The first step is physical examination, blood tests followed by complete head and neck examination. Head and neck examination includes, indirect pharyngoscopy and laryngoscopy, direct pharyngoscopy and laryngoscopy and panendoscopy. The confirmation is done by biopsy which includes, exfoliative cytology, incisional biopsy and fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy. Various imaging tests such as CT scans, X- rays, MRI and PET scans are also done for the diagnoses. The options available in the market for treatment of oropharyngeal cancer include, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and palliative treatment.

Some of the key players operating in the oropharyngeal cancer therapeutics market include Genticel S.A., AstraZeneca Plc, Kolltan Pharmaceuticals Inc., PNP Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Advaxis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., VLPbio and Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.

