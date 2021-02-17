PC Gaming Peripheral Market 2019 Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.3% by 2024 with Leading Companies- Razer, Logitech G, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics and more…

A new market study, titled “Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PC Gaming Peripherals are hardware devices, such as mice, keyboards, headsets, surfaces and controllers, used to play games in conjunction.

This report focus on the PC Gaming Peripherals market, which is hardware devices, such as mice, keyboards, headsets, surfaces and controllers, used to play games in conjunction.

Much of the revenue growth comes from demanding hard-core gamers. As video games get more complex and competitive, the most dedicated players are looking for any edge they can get—like golfers looking for the longest hitting driver.

Razer is the world leading player in global PC Gaming Peripherals market with the market share of 12.83%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair and Sennheiser.

According to this study, over the next five years the PC Gaming Peripheral market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4060 million by 2024, from US$ 2380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PC Gaming Peripheral business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PC Gaming Peripheral market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the PC Gaming Peripheral value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Headsets

Mice

Keyboards

Surfaces

Controllers



Segmentation by application:

Distribution Channels

Third-Party Retail Channels

Direct Channels

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PC Gaming Peripheral consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PC Gaming Peripheral market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PC Gaming Peripheral manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PC Gaming Peripheral with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PC Gaming Peripheral submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

