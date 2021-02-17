Pentaerythritol Market Top Competitors(Celanese Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Ercros S.A, Perstorp Holding AB and Hubei Yichang Chemical Group Co. Ltd), Features, Objective, Application Forecast by 2024

Emerging innovative applications of pentaerythritol such as marine coatings and therapeutics are expected to provide vast opportunities for the major players operating in the global pentaerythritol market. Development of new products along with the growth of niche application market segments such as flame retardants and explosives is expected to create new market opportunities for the pentaerythritol market participant.

One major trend in the pentaerythritol market is the use of pentaerythritol for automobile industry applications such as coatings, interiors, and high-grade lubricants. Pentaerythritol is also used in the synthesis of polyurethane foams, which are used in automobile interiors.

Pentaerythritol is a white, crystalline, water-soluble organic powder (in powder form) with the formula C5H12O4. Pentaerythritol is an alcohol with four hydroxyl groups.

Some of the key competitors operating in the global pentaerythritol market include Celanese Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Ercros S.A, Perstorp Holding AB and Hubei Yichang Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Other competitors includeCopenor Cia Petroquímica do Nordeste, , Lee Chang Kung and Hengyang Sanhua Industry Company Limited among others operating in the global and the regional pentaerythritol market.

