Pharmaceuticals Segment Driving the Global Effervescent Products Market Forward

A focus on preventive care, the introduction of effervescent dietary products and supplements, and the rising consumption of functional foods to perfectly complement a healthier lifestyle all point to a bright future for the effervescent products market. Persistence Market Research has prepared an exhaustive, in-depth report on the effervescent products market titled ‘Effervescent Products Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017–2025’. The effervescent products market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025 and exceed a value of US$ 57 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Forecast by Region: North America and APAC Strategic Regions in the Effervescent Products Market

North America has a considerable lead over other regions in the global effervescent products market because of factors such as easy access, affordability, awareness, and favorable reimbursement policies. The North America effervescent products market is predicted to be worth more than US$ 22 Bn by end 2025. Companies may also want to target APAC on account of improved healthcare facilities, rapidly developing economies, and the demographic structure of this dynamic region. The APAC effervescent products market will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Forecast by Product Form: Effervescent Tablets Dominate the Effervescent Products Market

Effervescent tablets comprise a market share of approximately 3/4th of the effervescent products market by product form and are not projected to lose this commanding position anytime soon. Effervescent tablets have a market attractiveness index of 2.2 making this segment particularly lucrative in the effervescent products market.

Forecast by Product Type: Pharmaceuticals Offers Greatest Opportunity in the Effervescent Products Market

Pharmaceuticals represents a larger opportunity than both functional foods and dental products combined and key stakeholders in the effervescent products market would be recommended to take target this product type. The Pharmaceuticals segment is slated to register a CAGR of 8.9% in terms of value for the period 2017-2025.

Forecast by Distribution Channel: Pharmacy Channel Largest in the Effervescent Products Market

As effervescent tablets comprise a lion’s share of the effervescent products market by product form, it is hardly surprising that pharmacy channels are the largest segment in the effervescent products market by distribution channel. The market share of the pharmacy channel is roughly 2/5th of the effervescent products market and it is predicted to reach almost US$ 25 Bn by end 2025.

Competition Analysis in the Effervescent Products Market

Persistence Market Research has profiled some of the most prominent companies’ active in the effervescent products market. These include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Nuun and Company Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (UPSA Laboratories), Herbalife International of America, Prestige Brands, DMK Group (Sanotact GmbH), Hermes Arzneimittel GmbH, Iceberg Labs, Pyramid Pharmaceuticals, Amerilab Technologies Inc., US Pharma Lab Incorporated, Tower Laboratories, Laboratoires SMB, Paragon Labs USA, Marlyn Nutraceuticals, JW Nutritional, Nomax Inc. Brim Technologies, and Nutrilo GmbH.

Key Insights on the Effervescent Products Market

Pharmaceutical products are typically administered via oral, topical, nasal, or injectable methods. A study had shown that swallowing tablets is challenging for a significant portion of the population, especially amongst children and geriatric patients. Effervescent tablets, chewable tablets, and lozenges are the perfect solution to this as they are convenient, improve accessibility, increase company product lines and extend their lifespans. Rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies in the APAC and MEA regions has spurred the demand for high quality medical treatment. Public health expenditure as a total percentage of GDP is increasing yearly and this will definitely benefit the pharmaceuticals segment in the effervescent products market. In addition, the manufacture of novel drugs with ingredients that tangibly impact their customers’ health and lifestyle should play a key role in raising the profile of the effervescent products market.