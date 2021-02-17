Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Pipelines are flow lines that carry fluids which may be in a liquid or gaseous state. At times, they are laid in harsh and hazardous conditions and areas; hence, fostering a need for accurate pipeline monitoring systems to detect leakages, damages and other pipeline failures, which may lead to serious ecological and economic consequences. For example, a small water pipeline bursting or leaking is a small scale problem and will not affect the environment and ground water reservoir largely. However, if a crude oil or natural gas or chemical pipeline gets damaged and leaks, it may lead to severe ecological consequences. Pipeline monitoring systems include flow meters, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed on pipelines.

In 2017, the North American market accounted for the largest share of total market of pipeline monitoring systems, in terms of value, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate than Europe in the pipeline monitoring systems market from 2018 to 2023. Markets in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and countries in the Middle East are projected to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023. This is because of the high population in these country, along with new pipelines under construction, which will increase the demand for pipeline monitoring systems.

The global Pipeline Monitoring Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Pipe Type

Metallic

Non-metallic

By Technology

PIGs

Smart ball

Ultrasonic

Magnetic flux leakage technology

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Crude & refined petroleum

Water & wastewater

Others

Table of Contents

Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Research Report 2018

1 Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pipeline Monitoring Systems

1.2 Pipeline Monitoring Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Metallic

1.2.4 Non-metallic

1.3 Pipeline Monitoring Systems Segment By Technology

1.3.1 PIGs

1.3.2 Smart ball

1.3.3 Ultrasonic

1.3.4 Magnetic flux leakage technology

1.3.5 Others

1.2.5.1

1.4 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Segment by Application

1.4.1 Pipeline Monitoring Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Crude & refined petroleum

1.4.3 Water & wastewater

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 25 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Pipeline Monitoring Systems (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Pipeline Monitoring Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Pipeline Monitoring Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.8 South America Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.9 Middle East and Africa Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

