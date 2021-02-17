Polyamide-Imide Resin Market Size, Industry Analysis Research With Axalta, Solvay, Hitachi, Kermel, Quadrant, & More

Global polyamide-imide resin market is expected to reach USD 709.6 million by 2025, from USD 503.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The polyamide-imide resin market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Polyamide-imides are undefined polymers that are either thermoplastic or thermosetting, with astounding mechanical, substance and warm safe properties. One of the essential employments of polyamide-imides is the assembling of magnet wire. They are utilized as wire coatings. Two unique materials go into readiness of polyamide imides trimellitic corrosive anhydride in n-methyl-2-pyrrolidone, and isocyanates. Polyamide-imides show an amalgamation of properties from both polyimides and polyamides, for example, dissolve processibility, high quality, substance obstruction, and uncommon high warmth fitness. The key players operating in the global polyamide-imide resin market are

Solvay

Quadrant

Toyobo

Ensinger

Innotek Technology

Kermel,

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC,

Toyobo Co., Ltd.,

Nuplex Resins, LLC,

Fujifilm,

Hitachi Resins, LLC,

The other players in the market are Drake Plastics Ltd. Co., Mitsubishi Shoji, Kermel, Elantas, Shanghai Songhan Plastics Technology Co., Ltd., and Ensinger GmbH., Nanoshel LLC among others. The global polyamide-imide resin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Polyamide imide polymers can be utilized for an assortment of utilizations, for example, coatings, films, filaments, glues, and instillation or pressure of precast parts and ingots. The growing demands for automotive and electronics industry is creating the demand for polyamide-imides resins.

According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12.0 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016.

In March 2017, Solvay lunched its new line of EnduroSharp scrapper blades for aerospace applications. These blades have high strength and stiffness, sharp edges, and high resistance to heat, wear and chemicals.

Segmentation:

By Type

Unfilled

Glass Filled

Carbon Filled

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy K. Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers:

Superior properties of polyamide-imide resins

Replacement of conventional materials by polyamide-imide

Demand from end-use industries

Market Restraints:

Competition from hybrid polymers and composites

High cost

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global polyamide-imide resin market

Analyze and forecast the polyamide-imide resin market on the basis of type and end-user.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end-user.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

