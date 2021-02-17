Polyurethane Additives Market Overview, Research Analysis With BASF SE, Covestro AG, Air Products, Albemarle Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company

The Global PU Additives Market accounted for USD 2.05 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Polyurethane additives are commonly used in insulation panels, single-component foam, spray foam, and pipe insulation. Insulation panels made of polyurethane additives provide high energy & thermal insulation and are chemical resistant, making them ideal for both external and internal insulation.

The global polyurethane additives market is consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of players. There is a growing demand for polyurethane additives in automotive, building & construction, and bedding & furniture activities which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. Some of the major players in polyurethane additives market include

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Covestro AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

KAO Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc

Tosoh Corporation

Major Polyurethane additives players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in PU Additives Industry.

Major Market Drivers:

Demand of polyurethane in the building and construction industry

Increasing demand for rigid foam mainly for insulation purposes

Market Restraint:

Volatility in raw material prices

Market Segmentation: Global Polyurethane Additives Market

The polyurethane additives market is segmented on the basis of type into

Catalyst

Surfactants

Fillers and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

Adhesive & sealant

Coating

Elastomer

Binders and other

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into

Automotive

Building & construction

Bedding & furniture and other

On the basis of geography, the polyurethane additives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

