Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Sector 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.32% and Forecast to 2022

— Rigid Packaging Market for the Pharmaceutical Sector 2018

Rigid plastics are used in the manufacture of plastic bottles, caps, and closures and are expected to witness extensive use during the forecast period. Rigid plastic packaging will mainly be used for oral medications and over the counter (OTC) medications such as tablets, which are usually distributed in bulks in pharmacies. Plastic bottles have the advantage of protecting the composition of the products enclosed, even if the packaging is exposed to changing conditions of environment. These bottles are usually made from rigid plastic high-density polyurethane (HDPE) polymers, and can be customized to suit different specifications.

The analysts forecast the global rigid packaging market for pharmaceutical sector to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid packaging market for pharmaceutical sector for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of rigid packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2694864-global-rigid-packaging-market-for-the-pharmaceutical-sector-2018-2022

The report, Global Rigid Packaging Market for Pharmaceutical sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis Company

• Berry Global

• Garresheimer

• WestRock

Other prominent vendors

• Corning

• Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Market driver

• Increasing demand for disposable medical products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• The rising inclination towards blister packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2694864-global-rigid-packaging-market-for-the-pharmaceutical-sector-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL USED

• Segmentation by material used

• Comparison by material used

• Rigid Plastic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Glass – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by material used

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market Drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growth in popularity of blister packaging

• Focus on sustainable packaging options

• Shift to contract packaging for pharmaceuticals

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive Scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis Company

• Berry Global

• Gerresheimer

• WestRock

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/rigid-packaging-for-the-pharmaceutical-sector-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-7-32-and-forecast-to-2022/286088

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 286088